New Zealand wine still storming global markets

International demand for New Zealand wine continues to rise, with total export value reaching a record NZ$1.83bn ($1.15 bn).

“This year’s export results again reflect the New Zealand wine industry’s strengths, and reinforce our international reputation for premium, diverse and sustainable wines,” said John Clarke, Chair of New Zealand Winegrowers.

According to the organisation’s 2019 Annual Report, export value has risen by 6% to June 2019, which is the end of New Zealand’s financial year.

“At retail level, this translates to over NZ$7bn dollars of New Zealand wine sold around the world annually,” said a statement from New Zealand Winegrowers. “The UK and USA led the growth, with the USA continuing to be New Zealand wine’s largest market with over NZ$550m in exports.”

New Zealand still holds the first or second position as the highest priced wine category in the USA, UK, Canada, and China.

The Annual Report highlights the completion of the 2018 PwC Strategic Review, the first within the industry since 2011, which provided a wealth of usable insights into the state of the New Zealand wine sector, challenges and opportunities. “The Strategic Review report noted the continued steady growth of the industry, and identified a range of challenges and risks that need to be addressed to maintain that trajectory and ensure all members have the opportunity to benefit” said Mr Clarke.

Mr Clarke noted the Strategic Review underscored how important all aspects of sustainability were in order to maintain the New Zealand wine industry’s social license to operate. “As an industry we need to ensure our key focus is on enhancing sustainability initiatives. Sustainability is a cornerstone of the reputation of New Zealand wine, and is vital to the ongoing success of our industry.”

Highlights over the last year include the completion of the first phase of the Bragato Research Institute’s climate change programme, the commencement of a new research winery facility, and the International Sauvignon Blanc Celebration, which saw over 100 international wine producers, experts and key influencers visit Marlborough to experience New Zealand’s diverse Sauvignon Blanc offerings.

