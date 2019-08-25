America's domestic wines fight back.

US wine sales rose 3% in July, driven by an increased thirst for domestic table wines. The overall market has risen to more than $73 billion in sales in the 12 months to 31 July.

According to the Wine Analytics Report, domestic wine sales approached $50 billion in the 12 months to the end of July. While this figure also included bulk imports, the Report notes that overall sales of bulk imports had dropped 23% to $1.5 billion.

“The data pointed to steady long-term growth despite a recent deceleration in overall sales, particularly in sales volumes,” said a statement from Wines Vines Analytics.

Sparkling wines outperformed table wines, gaining more than 4% in value and 2% in volume. Table wines, on the other hand, gained less than 1%in value, while volumes were down 2%.

The report says the “data reflected the ongoing shift to more expensive purchases, as consumers spent more on a lower volume of wine.”

Cabernet Sauvignon remains king of the market, with sales of $2.7 billion over the 52 weeks, up 3% from the previous year. However, consumers are generally embracing lighter styles of wines, with sales of rosé wines increasing by 25% to $535m in sales in the same period.

Direct-to-consumer shipments showed the strongest growth.

Via press release.